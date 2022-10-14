Two sought for beating and robbing woman in Queens over the summer

Cops are looking for a duo who robbed a woman inside a Queens tattoo shop over the summer.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on July 12 a 21-year-old woman was inside the shop, located at 133-46 37th Avenue in Flushing, when she was approached by an unknown man and woman. Once inside, the man pulled out an expandable baton and repeatedly struck the victim in the head and legs.

The suspects then grabbed the victim’s bag and fled the location westbound on 37th Street in a black BMW sedan. The victim sustained large lacerations to her head and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects, who are described as a man and woman last seen wearing multicolored clothing:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.