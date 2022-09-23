Quantcast
Bronx

Two teens cuffed for roles in fatal Bronx stabbing

GettyImages-905920878-1200×800-1

Two teens were brought into custody for allegedly stabbing a man in the Bronx.

According to police, at 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 16 four individuals acted together to stab 27-year-old Prince McMichael near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue. McMichael was stabbed several times in the torso following a verbal dispute. 

The suspects fled the scene northbound on Bruckner Boulevard towards Pelham Bay train station. Officers from the 45th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress and found McMichael at the location.

Paramedics rushed McMichael to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old boy, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, on Sept. 21 and charged him with manslaughter and gang assault. Police also arrested 19-year-old Angel Rivera on Sept. 22 and charged him with murder, manslaughter, assault and gang assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

