Two missing teens last seen leaving Brooklyn residence together

The NYPD is looking for two teenage girls who were last seen leaving their Brooklyn residence together last week.

According to police, at 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 29, 14-year-old Le’Airra Ivery and 15-year-old Jackeline Caraballo were last seen leaving The Child Center Residential Treatment Facility, located at 2050 Dean Street, together. A preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that the two intended to travel to an unknown location in the Bronx.

Ivery is described as a Black female with dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 214 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Caraballo is described as a Hispanic female with dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.