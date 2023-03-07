Vandals scrawl ‘Murderer’ and ‘Give us our land back’ on Columbus statue in Central Park

The police released video footage Monday of two people defacing a statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park.

The suspects are seen on video scrawling “Murderer” and “Give Us Our Land Back” in red paint on the century old statue at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25. Both are seen in the video climbing over the barricades in order to vandalize the monument.

One of the suspects is seen climbing up on the statue and randomly spraying red paint on the top half of the memorial.

The statue is not the same as the Christopher Columbus monument in Columbus Circle, which progressives have unsuccessfully called to remove.

The famous explorer has come under criticism in recent years, with activists focusing on his harsh treatment of Native Americans and his colonial conquests. For some, he is a source of Italian pride and is credited with the discovery of the Americas in 1492.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).