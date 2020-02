A construction worker broke his leg after falling 25 feet off the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Monday afternoon, police said.The man, who …

A construction worker broke his leg after falling 25 feet off the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Monday afternoon, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, landed on the lower level on the Brooklyn side of the bridge at about noon, according to authorities.

He was taken to NYU Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition, according to the NYPD. They were still investigating incident Monday afternoon.

With Newsday