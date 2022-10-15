Quantcast
Queens

Video shows brutal robbery on Queens street, two suspects remain at large

Two suspects sought for Queens robbery.
Two suspects are wanted by police for their roles in a recent Queens robbery.
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for two crooks who robbed a man in broad daylight on a Queens street. 

Authorities say that at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 13, a 66-year-old man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village when he was approached by an unknown man from behind. The man proceeded to push the victim to the ground and began to punch and kick him throughout his body.

The suspect then forcibly took the victim’s bag, which contained $17,000 in cash, before getting into a maroon Ford Fusion driven by another unknown man. The car was last seen heading toward Eliot Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Prior to the robbery, the suspects were seen inside Artis Drug and Surgical Supplies, located at 80-02 Eliot Avenue. Police released photos of the suspects and a video of the assault:

The first suspect is described by police as a man with a medium complexion, a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, multi-colored Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue and white North Face baseball cap and glasses.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The second suspect, the getaway driver, is described by police as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored sweatpants, grey sneakers, and a blue Houston Astros baseball cap.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

