Video shows suspects wanted in Bronx drive-by shooting: NYPD

Police are searching for a duo who injured a man in broad daylight during a Bronx drive-by shooting last week.

Authorities say that at 11:20 a.m. on June 13, a 24-year-old man was in front of 1740 Lafayette Avenue when he was approached by two unknown individuals on a two-wheeled vehicle. The passenger on the vehicle pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, hitting him in the chest.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the incident as well as photos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

