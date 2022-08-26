Video shows suspect wanted for punching senior woman in unprovoked Midtown attack

Cops are looking for a woman who assaulted a senior woman in Midtown for no apparent reason.

Police say that at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24, a 74-year-old victim was walking in front of 485 Madison Avenue when she was approached by an unknown woman. Then, in an unprovoked attack, the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene northbound on Madison Avenue. Paramedics took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Manhattan in stable condition.

Police released a video of the suspect, described as a woman with a dark complexion, during the assault, taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.