Village Halloween Parade to return for a night of spooky fun

A time-honored Halloween tradition is back and ready for New York City to embrace the spirit of the holiday.

The 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade is returning to the city on Oct. 31 for a night of spooky fun. The parade, which will be led by Grand Marshal Randy Rainbow, is dedicated to the children of New York City who were unable to celebrate Halloween last year due to the pandemic.

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m. and will run up 6th Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street. The most crowded spot is anticipated to be between Bleeker Street and 14th Street, so you should head over early if you want a good spot to watch the parade. The parade will be televised on NY1 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

As usual, the parade is free to the public. However, there are VIP tickets available for those who want a great vantage point while watching the parade. If you are looking to join the parade, there are ticket options available to join different sections of the parade, or you can show up at the parade entrance. Those who are participating in the parade must wear a costume.

For more information or to find out how to join the parade, visit halloween-nyc.com.