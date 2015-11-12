Vincent Arcona arrested in fatal midtown subway shooting, NYPD says

Vincent Arcona, 27, whose last known address was in Medford, is being sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting near Penn Station on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015.

A suspect in the triple shooting near Penn Station was taken into custody on Thursday after he walked himself into a Bronx hospital, police said.

Vincent Arcona of Medford was transferred Thursday afternoon from Bronx-Lebanon Hospital to the midtown South precinct. He had walked himself into the medical facility at about 4:40 a.m. and was recognized by staff there, who alerted police.

It was not immediately clear what had brought him to the hospital.

Arcona, 27, was wanted for questioning in the shooting of three people, including one fatally, near the stairwell of the 34th Street A/C/E station early Monday morning.

A pair of hooded men, including Arcona, first walked up to the group as they were having coffee in the nearby McDonald’s on 34th Street, near 8th Avenue, authorities have said. The two groups had a brief argument, which police believe was drug-related, before the suspects left.

“Those three individuals who ended up begin shot were followed into the subway,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said following the shooting. “We have that on videotape right now. Four shots were fired, striking all three.”

Angel Quinones, 43, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene. William Lamboy, 45, was shot in the neck and stomach, and Eddie Torres, 48, was shot in the leg.

Boyce called the area an “active narcotics location,” adding that police have made 52 drug-related arrests so far this year in front of and inside that McDonald’s.

It was not immediately clear what Arcona’s role was in the shooting.

Police said three men fled northbound on Eighth Avenue in a dark-colored sedan.