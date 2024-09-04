‘What The Financial!’ event with AARP New York helps you answer the question: WTF does my future hold?

Schneps Media and presenting sponsor AARP New York are proud to announce “WTF! (What the Financial!): A Financial Empowerment Roadmap,” a comprehensive forum dedicated to helping people make their money last a lifetime.

Tickets are going fast for “WTF! (What the Financial!): A Financial Empowerment Roadmap,” a comprehensive forum sponsored by Schneps Media and AARP New York dedicated to helping people make their money last a lifetime.

The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Graduate Center, City University of New York, 365 Fifth Ave. in Midtown The forum is free to adults with registration.

Designed for those at any stage in their financial journey, this forum will offer practical advice, tools, and strategies for managing finances effectively both before and during retirement. You’ll also get the opportunity to take part in 15-minute one-on-one sessions with financial experts on how to plan ahead so your golden years are truly golden.

“We are looking forward to hosting an event that provides such incredible information at no cost to all the attendees,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO and co-publisher of Schneps Media.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in breakout sessions on financial planning, taxes, Social Security benefits, Medicare, wills, and estates, and more. Financial Planners will be on hand to teach attendees essential skills for solid financial management.

The event will feature a keynote address from Diane Harris, Time magazine contributor and former editor of Money magazine. Financial Planners and advisors will also share their knowledge during panels, offering actionable advice.

“Empowering people on the road to retirement is critical to achieving financial security as we grow older, and a topic that is near and dear to my heart, so I’m delighted to be part of WTF! (What the Financial!), which promises to be an amazing event,” said Harris. “No matter what age or stage you’re at on your own journey to retirement, the key takeaway is that achieving the comfortable, quality lifestyle you want in your later years is within your power, as long as you’re willing to take steps now to make that goal a reality.”

The event doubles as a resource fair where guests can access tools and information to reach their financial goals. The one-on-one financial counseling sessions are offered through the Financial Planning Association of Metro New York, where individuals can meet with a Financial Planner for a 15-minute focused conversation.

“Retirement is a journey. A competent and ethical financial planner can help guide pre-retirees and retirees navigate that journey with confidence and peace of mind,” said James Lee, 2024 past president of the board of directors for the Financial Planning Association.

Anyone looking to enhance their financial literacy and seek guidance on financial planning is encouraged to attend the forum. Space is limited!

“We are really proud to sponsor this important event,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “We know that preparing for retirement presents many uncertainties, along with exciting opportunities. We want to make sure we support people 50-plus as they look ahead. And we are confident that the experts here today can help them lay the foundation for a promising and secure financial future.”

Join Schneps Media and AARP New York at “WTF! (What the Financial!)– A Financial Empowerment Roadmap,” and take an important step toward securing your financial future!

Registration details

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Location: The Graduate Center, City University of New York, 365 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10016

Cost: Free Admission with Registration

Where to Register: Sign up at What-The-Financial.com or call 718-260-2500

For additional details and updates, visit What-The-Financial.com.