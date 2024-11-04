Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYC churned out more than 1 million votes during early voting, but there is still plenty of time for New Yorkers to cast their ballots the traditional way on Election Day — the centerpiece of the 2024 vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open across the five boroughs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting ended on Sunday, but it is not too late to research candidates, learn about their positions and find your local polling station.

At the center of Election Day is the much-anticipated, increasingly heated U.S. Presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

New York has 26 electoral votes up for grabs. Harris is expected to win the Empire State, as no Republican has carried New York since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

But as the world watches the race to the White House, NYC will vote in similarly impactful local elections for Senate, House, State Senate, State Assembly and Supreme Court and Civil Court judges.

Voters will also vote on state and local ballot initiatives.

What to expect at the polls during Election Day in NYC

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James spearheaded efforts this year to combat misinformation that intentionally or unintentionally disrupts the voting process. They also reminded New Yorkers of their rights when casting their ballots in person.

Under state and federal law, it is illegal for anyone to intimidate, threaten or coerce voters in an attempt to disrupt their right to vote, the attorney general’s office said.

Voters in line to vote have a right to cast their ballot even when polls are about to close.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for election integrity, said voters “can be confident that our elections are safe, secure and transparent,” and reminded New Yorkers that it can take weeks to know the final results of elections.

“Thanks in part to another successful early voting period, voters can be confident that our elections are safe, secure and transparent. Election officials are already hard at work checking mail votes to determine eligibility, but democracy takes time, which is why we urge voters to be patient and wait for the final, most accurate count,” she said. “If any voter runs into any problems as they vote, they should approach a member of our nonpartisan election protection program, or call 866-OUR-VOTE, where a trained professional will help them.

Where to vote

Registered voters can only vote at their designated polling location on Election Day. You can vote on Election Day even if you can not get to your polling location by way of an “absentee” ballot. More information about this is available at vote.nyc.

How to find your polling location in NYC on Election Day

Registered voters in all five boroughs can find their designated polling station on the city’s Board of Elections website at vote.nyc.

Users on the site will have to type in their address. They can also use the site to locate their polling location’s accessibility entrance.

Read the back of your ballot

There is a series of ballot referendums on the back of the ballot in NYC for voters to answer. These referendums are commonly referred to as “Propositions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6” in the news.

The League of Women Voters NYC and NYC Votes has online information about each proposal.

How to research the candidates

It is never too late to learn more about the candidates in the races. Many resources online provide information about the candidates, their positions on issues, and more. Ballotpedia is a resource that allows readers to see the local races on their ballots and learn about candidate positions.

Requesting help at the polls

According to the city’s Board of Elections, a bipartisan team of poll workers can help voters who need assistance. Interpreters will be available when required for Spanish, Chinese-Mandarin, Chinese-Cantonese, Korean, and Bengali, the board explains on its website, vote.nychttps://www.amny.com/news/new-york-ballot-questions-2024-elections/.