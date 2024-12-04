Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare who was shot dead in Midtown Wednesday morning, was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting that day, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct initially responded to the scene, followed by numerous police units who sealed off the area. Thompson was shot in the chest, and rushed to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, where he died a short time later.

At press time, the gunman remains at large.

Who was Brian Thompson?

The 50-year-old executive held numerous positions at the healthcare giant, based in Minnetonka, MN. Before being named CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, Thompson served as the CEO of the company’s government programs, including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State.

He joined UnitedHealth Group – the overarching health insurance and services company that includes UnitedHealthcare – in 2004.

According to the group’s website, he held several leadership positions, including chief financial officer for UnitedHealthcare’s Employer & Individual, Community & State and Medicare & Retirement businesses. He was also the financial controller for UnitedHealthcare’s Employer and Individual business and a director in Corporate Development.

As CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Thompson was responsible for leading growth across global, employer, individual, specialty and government benefits businesses, according to an April 7, 2021, statement from UnitedHealth Group announcing his position.

“Brian’s experience, relationships and values make him especially well-suited to help UnitedHealthcare improve how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners, leading to continued and sustained long-term growth,” Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, said in the statement.

Based on preliminary information, NYPD officials believe an unidentified shooter approached Thompson just steps away from the Hilton Hotel entrance on Weset 54th Street and Sixth Avenue and opened fire, striking Thompson in the chest.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a message on X, after the news of Thompson’s killing broke.

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota,” he wrote. “Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team.”

Before joining UnitedHealth Group, Thompson was a practicing CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

According to an article in Forbes magazine, UnitedHealth Group was ranked 19th on the outlet’s list of the world’s biggest companies in 2024. It also has a market valuation of over $560 billion and reported $6 billion in third-quarter earnings.

Thompson lived in Minnesota and leaves behind two children, according to Forbes.