Williamsburg Market opens to the public with unique dining experience

The anticipated Williamsburg Market has officially opened its doors to the public. The new 15,000 sq/ft market can be visited at 103 North Third Street, and is home to over 10 delicious vendors, each selected to offer guests a unique dining experience, ranging from old school fish & chips to Italian cheesesteaks.

In addition to the array of dining vendors, Williamsburg Market offers guests an intimate Brooklyn industrial aesthetic heavily influenced by French architecture, designed by Gilles Depardon, Kathy Ogawa and Ananya Johri at Ogawa Depardon Architects. The space features a 360-degree brass and marble bar and a cozy dining room, as well as sushi bar seating, dining booths, high-top tables for casual dining and kiosks for each vendor. Both the market vendors and the design were hand-selected by Moonrise Ventures to ensure a casually-elevated dining experience.

“Williamsburg Market is a one of a kind, intimate food hall experience, complete with a 360-degree cocktail bar right in the middle of the action,” said James Whitfield, Vice President of Operations for Moonrise Ventures.

The selected vendors are led by renowned chefs, offering guests a wide range of food choices, giving the potential for something new and exciting for each visit. Cameron Schur, Managing Partner of Moonrise Ventures, spoke on the food vendors saying, “It is truly a unique opportunity to bring together such a talented group of chefs and operators under one roof here in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, one of New York City’s most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.”

The vendors include:

Harlem Seafood Soul: Founded by Chef Tami in Harlem, New York as an eco-friendly mobile kitchen, Harlem Seafood Soul food truck has captivated New York since April 2016. Harlem Seafood Soul has been featured on Netflix, Vice Munchies the Today Show and more, making Chef Tami one of the most recognizable food truck chefs in America.

Paper Plate: Paper Plate serves up honest to goodness delicious food, offering burgers, fries and handspun milkshakes! Currently a crowd favorite at Smorgasburg seasonal outdoor food market.

Urbanbelly: Chicago’s famed Chef Bill Kim brings his hit pan-Asian concept Urbanbelly to New York City for the first time. Urbanbelly serves up modern twists on Asian classics.

Temakase Handroll Bar: Known for their famous DIY to-go sushi boxes and their sushi counter in the East Village, trendy sushi and omakase concept Temakase brings their hand rolls to the Williamsburg Market.

DI FARA: Domenico De Marco, or “Dom”, opened Di Fara Pizza in 1965 and is now known as the best pizzeria in New York City.

Mexology: Chef Ivy’s Stark brings her handmade Mexican concept, a standout destination for authentic Mexican cuisines, to the Market.

Alidoro Italian Sandwich Shop: Called by Gotham Magazine “the number one sandwich shop in NYC by a landslide,” this Manhattan-based sandwich shop serves up Italian specialties.

BKLYN Wild: Vegan comfort food with a twist from celebrity chef Ivy Stark.

Effin Egg: Effin Egg’s menu boasts classic comfort fare with a twist, using only the freshest and finest ingredients.

Oh-K Dog: Oh-K Dog specializes in Korean rice hotdogs filled with customers’ choice of mozzarella cheese, squid-ink, rice cake, potato, and more.

Newlight Breadworks: Stephen Robinson founded Newlight Breadworks baking small batches of sourdough boules, and grew to serve restaurants, farm stands, and retail locations throughout New York.

The Williamsburg Market is open Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.