WNBA in the Book: Early Playoff and Title Odds Picks, Favorites, more

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

While the NBA Conference Finals has been garnering plenty of headlines, the WNBA season has commenced with a litany of storylines in the first two weeks of regular season action.

Discussions of whether or not number one overall pick Caitlin Clark is the real deal, if the Connecticut Sun is legit, and other headlines have defined the opening weeks of the WNBA. Let’s take a look through the eyes of the book at potential WNBA futures for the rest of the season.

To Make the Playoffs

Indiana Fever: YES +120

Atlanta Dream: NO +205

Clark and the Fever were forced to endure a gauntlet to open up their 2024 campaign. Five out of their first seven games were played against teams that at least made it to the semi-finals in the playoffs last season.

Between two games against the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty and a game with the Las Vegas Aces sprinkled in, it is tough to imagine a tougher opening schedule than what Clark has faced so far. While Clark’s counting numbers seemed alarming in her first couple of career appearances, she has already begun to make adjustments and cater her game to the next level.

Considering these factors and how the fever schedule is bound to lighten up, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Fever could find themselves sneaking in as an eighth seed in this year’s playoffs.

If the Fever are going to turn around their season and make the playoffs, it will come at the expense of one team currently in contention. There is a good chance that team is the Atlanta Dream.

Beginning their season 2-2, the Dream were the five-seed in the playoffs last year before being promptly dismissed by the Dallas Wings. Atlanta made offseason moves, bringing in established veteran Tina Charles to help guide a young core.

However, the Dream had lots of things go right for them last season, their .500 start could be the early signs of an underwhelming season. It is not out of the ordinary for a young team to have a flash of brilliance before struggling in a new season. Only time will tell what the expectations for this team should be.

WNBA Champion

New York Liberty: +180

Connecticut Sun: +1200

While the sportsbook largely sees it as a two-horse race between the Las Vegas Aces at +100 and the New York Liberty at +180 to win the WNBA title, the way the Connecticut Sun has started the year should garner headlines and discussion.

Falling to the Liberty in the semifinals last season, leading scorer DeWanna Bonner returned on a one-year contract as well as two-time All-Star Brionna Jones, who missed all of 2023 due to injury. If the Sun can stay healthy, with a value of 12-1, the Sun is too promising not to consider a championship future.

The New York Liberty, on the other hand, entered the 2024 season looking to finish a job they started last year. Returning to the Finals for the first time since 2002 last season, they have yet to complete the journey and take home the title.

With the Aces being even money at +100, the New York Liberty is the best bet in terms of value and talent on the roster. Between the likes of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and the rest of the squad, the Liberty are poised to be playing into late October once again.