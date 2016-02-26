Woman arrested at JFK for attempting to smuggle $10,000 worth of cocaine in her vagina: Officials

Shekira Thompson landed at Kennedy Airport from Kingston, Jamaica, with a half pound of cocaine, federal authorities said.

A woman has been arrested in connection with attempting to smuggle a half-pound of cocaine into the United States by inserting the drugs into her vagina, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Shekira Thompson, a U.S. citizen, arrived at Kennedy Airport from Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday, authorities said. CBP officers took Thompson to a private search room after an inspection, authorities said.

Thompson then admitted that she had inserted something in her vagina, the CBP said. After testing, the CBP determined that the powder inside the object was a half-pound of cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $10,000.

Thompson was placed under arrest and handed over to the Port Authority Police Department. She was charged with state narcotics smuggling and will be prosecuted by the Queens County District Court.