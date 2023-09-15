Quantcast
Bronx

Woman fatally stabbed in Bronx home; boyfriend taken into custody: NYPD

A woman was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend inside their Bronx home Thursday night, police said.

Officers from the NYPD 49th precinct responded to a 911 call at around 10:40 p.m. and discovered a 23-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her neck at their 2552 Holland Ave. home, according to police.

The woman was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s 35-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody, with charges pending, police said.

A knife was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s identity has yet to be released, pending family notification.

