Woman in custody after man is found dead in Bronx apartment: NYPD

A woman is in custody after a man was found dead inside a Bronx apartment.

According to police, at 8:11 p.m. on Oct 6 officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside an apartment near East 139th Street and Cypress Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found a 24-year-old man lying face down in a bed in the apartment, unconscious and unresponsive with apparent bruising around his neck.

EMS responded to the apartment and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

Apartment resident Tonichelle Harvey, 30, was taken into custody at the scene and later placed under arrest. She was charged with murder and manslaughter.