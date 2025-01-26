Woman wounded in early-morning Brooklyn shooting near laundromat

Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized following a Brooklyn shooting during the early hours of Sunday.

A woman was shot outside a Brooklyn laundromat early on Sunday morning, police reported.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at around 4:26 a.m. on Jan. 26 outside of 1610 Ralph Ave. in Flatlands.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct were called to the scene after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 30-year-old woman, who suffered a graze wound to her leg.

EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the incident report that the victim was uncooperative with police, refusing to recount the incident or provide a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.