Brooklyn shooting victim gunned down near brownstone; suspect who pulled trigger still sought

Police have identified the victim of a deadly Brooklyn shooting early on Saturday morning.

Jordan Dillard, 23, of Centre Mall in Red Hook was gunned down near a brownstone on the 200 block of President Street in Carroll Gardens at about 2:48 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Officers from the 76th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired on the block, found Dillard with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

The 76th Precinct had no reported murders in 2024, according to the NYPD CompStat report. It was the command’s first homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.