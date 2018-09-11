World Trade Center time-lapse shows 8-year construction of 3 WTC

The construction of 3 World Trade Center is seen in a new time-lapse video by EarthCam. Photo Credit: Liz Ligon

Nearly a decade of the transformation at the World Trade Center is shown in less than two minutes in a new video released on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The time-lapse, created by the webcam company EarthCam, shows the construction of 3 World Trade Center, which began in May 2010. The building opened in June and is now the fifth tallest building in the city, standing at 1,079 feet and 80 stories.

The completion of 4 World Trade Center (opened in 2013), One World Trade Center (opened in 2014) and The Oculus (opened in 2016), also can be seen in the time-lapse. The last seconds of the video show the annual Tribute in Light behind the completed 3 World Trade Center for the first time.

“This new movie is part of an ongoing effort to document the progress made in rebuilding this significant site,” EarthCam said in a news release.

Plans for 2 World Trade Center, one of the final buildings to complete the development of the World Trade Center, have stalled due to a lack of a marquee tenant.