Yankees acquire Cody Bellinger in deal with Cubs, expected to play CF

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees have acquired left-handed slugger Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Cody Poteet, per multiple reports on Tuesday.

Chicago is also sending $5 million to New York to cut down on a portion of Bellinger’s remaining contract, which is worth $27.5 million in 2025 along with a $25 million player option for 2026.

Bellinger, whose father played for the Yankees from 1999-2001, is projected to play center field in the Bronx, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. There had been speculation that the 29-year-old could take over at first base after the organization cut ties with Anthony Rizzo following the 2024 season.

Instead, the initial plan appears to be moving Aaron Judge to the right field to fill the void left by Juan Soto, who spurned the Yankees to sign with the crosstown-rival Mets in free agency.

Bellinger is not the same player who won the 2019 NL MVP when he slugged 47 home runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his bat is projected to play well in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium with its short porch. He hit 26 home runs with 97 RBI in 2023 with the Cubs before posting 16 round-trippers with 78 RBI this past year.

A bat that could provide 25 to 30 home runs is a welcome addition to a lineup that not only has to try and cushion the blow of losing Soto but still has work to do to properly support Judge, who single-handedly carried the Yankees to the postseason in 2023 and won his first career AL pennant thanks to Soto and Giancarlo Stanton in 2024.

With Bellinger in the Bronx, the Yankees are still projected to be active for a first baseman in free agency. That includes potentially continuing conversations with Mets free-agent slugger Pete Alonso or Christian Walker, formerly of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For more on Cody Bellinger, visit AMNY.com