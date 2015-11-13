Zion Willis, 16, fatally shot in the Bronx, person of interest sought for criminal possession of firearm, NYPD says

Cops say Dale Weston is a person of interest for criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they’re seeking a person of interest after a teen girl was fatally shot inside of a Bronx apartment.

The NYPD says police arrived at 306 E. 171 St. Thursday night just before 6:15, where they found a 16-year-old Zion Willis with a gunshot wound to the head. The girl, who was visiting the apartment, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Police say they’re looking for Dale Weston, 42, who lives in the apartment. They say he’s being sought for criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, authorities say.

Weston was last seen Thursday at 6:06 p.m. at the apartment, the NYPD says. With brown eyes and short brown hair, he is described as 6-foot-3-inches tall and 190 pounds.