Citi Bike breaks daily ridership record

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Citi Bike riders helped push the program to a new record: 53,215 rides in a single day on May 25, 2016. Photo Credit: NYPD / 109

At the first hint of summer weather, Citi Bike broke its daily ridership record.

There were a total of 53,215 trips taken on Wednesday, as temperatures tipped 90 degrees. That total breaks Citi Bike’s old record of 52,706 rides, set on September 24, 2015, after the network expanded into uptown Manhattan, Long Island City and parts of Brooklyn.

The news comes as the bike share sets to expand further uptown, to 110th Street, and deeper into Brooklyn neighborhoods Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Red Hook and Park Slope beginning in August.

“As Citi Bike riders continue to shatter records and reach milestone after milestone, one thing is clear — New Yorkers rely on Citi Bike,” said Jay Walder, President and CEO of Motivate, the company that operates Citi Bike, in a statement. “This summer’s expansion will open up bike share to even more New Yorkers and we look forward to continuing to transform expectations about how this City moves.”

Citi Bike’s network currently consists of 7,500 bikes and 470 stations. By the end of the year, 10,000 bikes will in on the streets to pare with an additional 140 new docking stations.