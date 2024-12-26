New Year’s Eve in Times Square: A New Yorker’s guide to street closures, train schedules and more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s time to ring in 2025 with the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration in Times Square — which will feature plenty of fun mixed with a whole lot of street closures, extra trains, holiday schedules, and more.

New Year’s Eve in Times Square – What you need to know to navigate the city

When and where does the ball drop celebration start?

The fun starts just before 6 p.m. when the celebratory ball is raised to the top of the pole at Broadway and 43rd Street (also known as One Times Square). But crowds will likely start to gather in the afternoon that day, as admission to the viewing areas is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where are the viewing areas?

It is traditionally hard to say which viewing areas will fill the most and first, but access points to the areas are at 49th, 52nd and 56th Streets on Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

Will streets be closed in the area?

Yes. Closures start at 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Seventh Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 42nd to 48th Streets. Meanwhile, vehicle traffic on the side streets from 43rd to 48th Streets will be closed from Sixth to Eight Avenues.

At around 11 a.m., Seventh Avenue and Broadway will be closed to traffic from 38th to 59th Streets.

Fast forward to 4 p.m., Eighth Avenue and Sixth Avenue will be closed to both pedestrians and vehicles. Note there will be limited pedestrian crossings at 41st, 44th, 50th, 54th and 57th Streets.

Pedestrians and the general public are not permitted to traverse north, south, or across intersections within the closed area.

Viewing areas and blocks will be closed off as police deem necessary.

What is the best way to get to New Year’s Eve in Times Square without a car?

The best way to get to Times Square is by train. The MTA will add extra subway and commuter rail service on New Year’s Eve.

NYC subways will operate on a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, with increased service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, C, D, G, L, N, Q, R and 42nd St. S in the evening into the post-midnight hour. The A train will run express through 2:45 a.m.

What about the New Year’s Eve buses in Times Square and throughout the city?

Bus routes in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan and some bus routes in Queens will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. Note, some routes in Queens will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Buses on Staten Island will operate on a weekday school-closed schedule.

Bus routes in and around Midtown are subject to detours around road closures.

What is the schedule for NYC public transportation on Jan. 1, 2025 , New Year’s Day?

MTA New York City Transit trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

For more information about mass transit on New Year’s Eve in Times Square and New Year’s Day in the city, visit mta.info.