NYC subway: Rush hour delays snarls subway lines

Happy Monday! At least ten subway lines were delayed Monday morning during rush hour, according to the MTA.

The 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, B, D, L, N and R trains all experienced delays Monday morning, according to the MTA.

A signal problem around 8 a.m. on the 1/2/3 line at 96th St. caused delays on southbound 1 and 2 trains. The N/R also reported signal problems at 49th St., causing delays. The 6 train was briefly suspended around 10:30 a.m., and southbound 6 trains resumed with delays. The 4 and 5 lines were also running with delays, and some southbound 5 trains were running on the 2 line from 149th St.-Grand Concourse to Nevins St.

Smoke conditions south of 149th St. in the Bronx on the D line led to delays on southbound B and D trains.

The L train, meanwhile, was running with delays after the emergency brakes were triggered near Bedford Ave just after 9:30 a.m. Some northbound trains returned to Bedford Ave.