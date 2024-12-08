Man killed in speeding, wrong-way car crash in Brooklyn: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a speeding, wrong-way driving incident this weekend that left one person dead.

Law enforcement sources said officers from the 63rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision at the corner of Kings Highway and Avenue M in Midwood at around 9:46 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Based on an investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad, police said an unidentified adult-aged male driving a 2012 Ford Focus sedan sped eastbound against traffic on Avenue M through the East 34 Street intersection when his car struck a curb and went into the air.

The vehicle then entered the westbound lanes of Kings Highway, colliding with a 2024 Toyota Camry sedan driven by a 47-year-old female heading westbound, police said.

The impact of the horrifying collision was so intense that the Ford became engulfed in flames and even ignited the Toyota, law enforcement sources described.

The male driver did not exit the wreck and suffered burns throughout his body. EMS rushed to the incident and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The woman escaped the fiery disaster and remained at the scene uninjured, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, police sources said, and the deceased driver’s name is still pending at press time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Through Dec. 1, the 63rd Precinct saw one traffic fatality year to date, which is unchanged from the same period in 2023, according to the latest NYPD statistics.