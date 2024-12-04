Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in NYC will soon have an easier time finding a place to juice up their cars as a new fast-charge station is set to open at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey broke ground on a large-scale charging station on Wednesday that will add 24 new fast chargers to the bustling airport. Revel, the Brooklyn-based company that is making the chargers, said the station will open to the public in early 2025.

The station will more than double the current EV charging capacity at JFK, bringing the total number of chargers at the airport to 46. The 10,000-square-foot station will be located in the airport’s west cell phone lot – which is now called the For Hire Vehicle Hold Lot 1 West.

Many rideshare drivers wait for pickups in this area, but the station will also be available 24/7 for the public to use.

“Meeting the needs of for-hire-vehicle drivers and others visiting our airports is a top priority at the Port Authority,” the agency’s chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “We want to support the shift to clean energy at our facilities, and that includes partnering with companies like Revel to make sure electric vehicle charging infrastructure is available, accessible and convenient for everyone.”

The station area will be located off 130th Place in Queens. Drivers can get there by hopping on the Van Wyck Expressway or Belt Parkway.

A similar charging station with 48 fast-charging ports is also planned for LaGuardia Airport to come later in 2025.

“It’s impossible to electrify rideshare without an abundance of charging near the airports. In partnering with the Port Authority at JFK, Revel has now cemented plans for the largest public fast charging stations at both of New York’s home turf airports,” Frank Reig, co-founder and CEO of Revel, said.

Officials at the Port Authority said the new station will help keep up with the “strong demand” for electric chargers at the airport.

“The electric chargers currently at JFK are heavily used, and we are delighted to respond to this strong demand for charging equipment so that the airport can accommodate even more electric vehicles,” Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton said.