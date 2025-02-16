Police are searching for a person who allegedly assaulted a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station on Saturday morning.

Police are on the hunt for a brazen perp who allegedly stabbed and beat a teenager on a Brooklyn subway station platform early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the 18-year-old victim was inside the Broadway Junction train station on the northbound A and C platform on Feb. 15 at around 6 a.m. when the horrifying incident occurred.

The victim was waiting for a train when the suspect approached him. The pair then began to argue, though police could not yet confirm what the verbal dispute was about.

The situation escalated from words to weapons when the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back, police said.

But it did not stop at the stabbing. The suspect continued his brutal assault on the teen by punching him in the left eye with a pair of brass knuckles, which caused bruising and swelling to the victim’s face, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the perp was able to flee the scene on foot, getting on to a northbound A train to parts unknown before officers from the 73rd Precinct and Transit District 33 arrived.

The victim went by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, arriving in stable condition.

The victim and suspect did not know each other, authorities said.

Police on Saturday released a photo and video surveillance of the perp, who remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.