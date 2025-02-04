A woman is dead and a man was injured in a fiery car crash on the FDR Drive early on Feb. 4, 2025, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the driver of a Tesla was killed after the electric car struck a guardrail, rolled over and burst into flames near East 70th Street at approximately 2:44 a.m. on Feb. 4.

The driver, who was traveling northbound on the highway, was killed after being ejected from the car upon impact into the guardrail. Another passenger, a 26-year-old man, was also ejected from the vehicle but survived the horrific collision, police said.

The Tesla burst into flames following the crash.

Officers from the 19th Precinct and EMS responded after receiving a 911 call about the incident. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Meanwhile, EMS rushed the injured passenger to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

It is currently unclear what led to the crash, and no arrests have been made. The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.

Police are withholding the driver’s name pending family notification.