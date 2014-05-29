Work on No. 7 line back this weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA is bringing back the pain for riders of the No. 7 train this weekend and throughout June.

The line, which is undergoing track replacement and a signal system upgrade, will be shut down between Times Square-42nd Street and 74th Street-Broadway in Queens from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The service disruptions will continue each weekend in June, except for a respite on June 14 and 15.

During the shutdown this weekend, the MTA will provide extra service on the E line between Manhattan and Queens, running trains every five minutes on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Times Square shuttle will also run overnight during the weekend.

There will be shuttle buses along two routes: between the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stop and Queensboro Plaza, and between Queensboro Plaza and the 74th Street-Broadway station.