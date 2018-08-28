Are we seeing the making of ‘Godfather IV’? | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Michael Cohen, a former attorney to Donald Trump, exits a federal courthouse in Manhattan last week after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Photo Credit: Scott Rounds

Why do I feel like I’m watching The Godfather, Part IV?

As President Donald Trump’s associates scramble to save their skins by cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the Godfather of Golf is flipping his lid.

The Don assured Fox News that “I know all about flipping” (admitting guilt and giving information on co-conspirators), damning those who cooperate with law enforcement as “rats.” Can he make them an offer they can’t refuse — such as a pardon? His lawyers say doing so would be a fast pass to impeachment.

Be that as it may, all the president’s men seem to be scrambling to jump off the sinking POTUS 45 ship. Whoever said there is no honor among thieves spoke the truth, as flipping is suddenly the rage among former Trump officials and associates. Trump consigliere Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to eight felonies, saying Trump directed him to make hush-money payments to two women with whom our president allegedly had affairs.

Meanwhile, Trump pal David Pecker, publisher of The National Enquirer, was granted immunity to cooperate. The Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who oversaw Trump’s corporate ledgers for decades, also has been granted immunity.

In addition, Mueller has issued subpoenas to a number of associates of Trump political adviser Roger Stone. Among them is Randy Credico, whom I remember as a fellow stand-up comic back in the day. Credico says Stone is trying to make him the “fall guy,” Stone responded with a series of gangster-style emails, calling Credico a “rat” and a “stoolie.”

Who will be the next associate to flip? Jeff (“Little Jeffy”) Sessions? Chris (“Bag O’Donuts”) Christie? Jared (“Fredo”) Kushner?

Turning on a leader can be traced back to ancient Rome, when Julius Caesar got too big for his golden breeches and was done in by a number of senators and others close to him, including his dear friend Brutus. It is less than surprising that Trump is reportedly stressed about the flippers, uncertain which of his associates will be the next to spill the beans.

Et tu, Ivanka?

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.