Op-Ed | Gov Hochul must stand up for trans rights, expand NY’s Trans Wellness and Equity Fund

Within hours of his inauguration, President Donald Trump forged ahead on executive orders targeting transgender and gender nonbinary people. His administration’s actions have already stripped access to federal documents aligning with trans and nonbinary people’s gender identity, barred transgender people from serving in the military, and forced incarcerated trans women to be housed alongside men in prison.

We all know that a Trump presidency is a threat to many marginalized individuals’ safety, rights, and fundamental freedoms. His hateful rhetoric has emboldened lawmakers across the country to introduce over 670 anti-trans discriminatory pieces of legislation in 2024 alone, marking the fifth consecutive record breaking year since tracking of such bills began. His administration is only taking our country further backwards.

But here in New York, we can—and must—stand firm and fight back in the face of these attacks.

We have a responsibility to safeguard LGBTQIA+ protections in our state, especially for TGNCNBI identifying people.

Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers have an opportunity to meet this dangerous moment with bold, impactful leadership by expanding the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund (TWEF)—a multi-million dollar fund supporting health and human services for trans New Yorkers. First passed in 2022, annual funding for TWEF has steadily increased with a total of $11.25 million invested in over two dozen organizations’ workforce readiness, suicide prevention, and health and wellness programs for trans New Yorkers.

The state must bolster previous commitments by increasing TWEF’s annual allocation to $6 million annually—a necessary investment in the wellbeing of trans and gender nonbinary New Yorkers.

At Governor Hochul’s recent State of the State address, we were disappointed by her lack of direct, vocal support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Trans and nonbinary New Yorkers especially needed to know the Governor has their back. She offered no solace for trans and nonbinary people preparing for the Trump administration, and made no mention of TWEF.

But Governor Hochul can change course this budget season.

By increasing TWEF’s annual allocation to $6 million, she can be a forward-thinking, proactive leader that trans-led and trans-serving organizations need. The additional $2 million requested would ensure programs designed for trans people are well-resourced to provide essential health and human services and defend against attacks on trans communities.

Already, TWEF has funded programs that help trans people across the state access health and human services, including mental health support, gender-affirming care, preventative care, workforce programs, and more.

For instance, The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center utilized TWEF to establish two support groups for incarcerated trans and nonbinary individuals at correctional facilities in Westchester. The funding has also allowed the LOFT’s Trans Support of the Hudson Valley program to increase case management, health services, and name change assistance to trans people in the region.

The Translatinx Network has expanded healthcare, employment, and social support services to hundreds of trans immigrants—ensuring they are fully seen and supported.

TWEF is vital to ensure New York remains a true sanctuary for trans individuals and their families in the face of these attacks. TWEF has been supporting trans New Yorkers since 2022, in addition to supporting trans people new to the state who are forced to flee other states with hostile, anti-trans conditions.

Governor Hochul: Join us in leading the nation’s fight for trans rights and dignity.

Let’s fund TWEF at $6 million annually and ensure New York State remains a leader in justice and equity for trans individuals.