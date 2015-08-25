Set your DVRs for 'Game of Muppets' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A wave of mergers has created some powerful media forces, and now Cookie Monster has been enlisted in that brave new world.

NYC-based Sesame Workshop and HBO are the latest to form a grand partnership. The deal allows HBO to premiere new episodes of “Sesame Street” for the next five seasons, as well as a “Sesame Street” Muppets spinoff series.

But will it stop there? No way, Grover.

According to highly unreliable sources, HBO plans to launch other spinoffs of “Sesame Street” more compatible with the cable giant’s brand.

For instance, I hear that “Game of Muppets” is in the works, with Kermit the Frog cast in a lead role. He goes through various traumas, including a fierce battle with the character Tyrion, which ends touchingly when Kermit serenades him with, “It’s not easy being a dwarf.” The two unite in an inspiring brotherhood, which makes the last episode even more horrifying, when Kermit is boiled alive and yes, croaks.

But that’s only the beginning. Earlier this month, Miss Piggy broke up with Kermit (“We will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs, etc.,” Kermit announced on his Facebook page), and now she is free to explore her lusty libido on “Sex and the Piggy.” The passionate porker has been seen around town with Animal, Elmo and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Oscar the Grouch is preparing a documentary on the homeless in which he finally explains the roots of his grumpy disposition, plaintively imploring us with, “Hey, wouldn’t living in a garbage can make you grouchy?”

One “Sesame Street” regular who has breakout star written all over him is Cookie Monster. HBO wanted him for a “Curb Your Appetite” spinoff, but instead has typecast him as the title character in the new “Cookie Boss.” Unfortunately, CM already has a rather difficult reputation on the set — screaming “Cookie!” and scarfing down the products.

Yes, HBO plans to take full advantage of its new partnership with Sesame Workshop. Other shows waiting to be greenlighted include “Bert and Ernie Move to Chelsea,” with the long-rumored-to-be-gay companions finally coming out of the closet, and “Cheep,” with Big Bird cast as the first feathered American to hold elective office.

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.