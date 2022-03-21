Radio City Rockettes announce auditions for 2022 Christmas Spectacular

The Radio City Rockettes have announced auditions for the coveted 2022 ‘Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes’ will open April 18, with callbacks occurring April 19.

Additionally, auditions will also be held in April for ensemble dancers. Dancers interested in auditioning could be part of the iconic Rockette line during the Christmas Spectacular, or even a potential offer to attend the dance company’s invite-only conservatory program; a week-long intensive training program at no cost to the participating dancers.

The requirements for auditions have changed ever-so-slightly this year, with the Rockette Dance company now expanding the height requirements from 5’6”-5’10½” to 5’5”-5’10½. This height change was added in addition to the Rockettes’ commitment to a more diverse dance company.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Rockettes line showcases greater diversity, and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented,” said Jessica Tuttle, senior vice president, productions for Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the parent company of the Radio City Rockettes. “We are taking important steps forward by creating Rockettes Conservatory, which offers intensive study in the Rockettes style while eliminating financial barriers to entry, and expanding the height range of the Rockettes to open the opportunity to more dancers. Only through proactively challenging tradition and embracing change will we be able to achieve our goal of creating a more inclusive line.”

Other requirements for those interested in auditioning including the height requirements are dancers must be at least 18 years of age by Sept. 15, 2022 in order to be hired as a Rockette for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular or At least 18 years of age by July 17, 2022 or July 31, 2022 in order to participate in the first or second weeks of conservatory, respectively.

Since the company’s in 1933, nearly 69 million people have seen the Rockettes perform nationally. As the longest-running precision dancing company, the Rockettes have created an iconic form of dance, inspiring fellow dancers and audience members alike.

Dancers interested in auditioning for the Rockettes or ensemble must register in advance at www.radiocityauditions.com.

Last updated 3/21/2022 10:55 am