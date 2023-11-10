Jewish woman assaulted on Upper West Side after confronting suspects who were ripping down missing Israeli citizen posters: Cops

The suspects assaulted the victim near Riverside Drive and West 82 Street

Police are searching for two activists who assaulted a Jewish woman who confronted them for removing posters of missing Israelis on the Upper West Side Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, the victim saw two women near Riverside Drive and West 82nd Street ripping down posters depicting missing Israeli citizens, who were kidnapped by Hamas last month.

The 41-year-old began recording the suspects’ actions on her cell phone while engaging them in a verbal dispute at around 11:50 p.m. — but the situation quickly escalated, as the two women knocked the victim’s phone from her hand, causing the screen to crack.

The suspects then pushed the woman to the ground, and ripped off her Star of David necklace, cops said.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after, but not before the suspects fled the location on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her face and neck, but declined medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspects as being about 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds, with medium skin complexions and thin builds. They were last seen wearing dark clothing. One of the females had a nose piercing.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.