Bigot pepper sprays 15-year-old during racist attack in Brooklyn

By Posted on
The suspect behind the racially-motivated attack in Brooklyn.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for the perpetrator who pepper sprayed a 15-year-old girl during a racist attack in Brooklyn on Dec. 19. 

According to the investigation, the assailant approached the teen outside of 7919 New Utrecht Ave. in Bensonhurst at around 1:30 p.m, before making derogatory comments about her race. 

Shortly after his verbal tirade, the suspect pepper sprayed the young victim in the face, before running off. 

The teen was treated by EMS at the scene, cops said. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

