Box truck driver fatally strikes man, 63, in Williamsburg crash

Police arrested an out-of-state box truck driver who fatally struck an elderly man at a deadly intersection in a Williamsburg crash Tuesday morning.

Maryland resident Torriez Bailey, 44, was driving the heavy hauler on Flushing Avenue and made a left turn onto Bedford Avenue, striking the 63-year-old pedestrian around 7 a.m. on Oct. 4 in the north Brooklyn neighborhood, according to cops.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, but police have not yet released his identity until they can notify his family.

Police arrested Bailey for failing to yield and failing to exercise due care, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Surveillance footage posted by the social media account Williamsburg News shows the truck hitting the man as he crosses the street with the walk sign on.

The unidentified victim is the second elderly pedestrian to die in a crash at that intersection over the past 11 years. In 2011, 62-year-old Meilech Weiss was struck and killed by a Mitsubishi sedan driver.

Since that year, there have been 51 crashes injuring 67 people at that junction alone, according to collision data collected by the website Crash Mapper.