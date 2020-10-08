BREAKING: One injured following police shooting on Queens street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An investigation is underway into a police shooting in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the corner of 182nd Street and 144th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

Sources reported that the gunshots broke out between NYPD officers and individuals following a pursuit through the area.

At least one man, not a police officer, was shot; he was rushed to Jamaica Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Two police officers were also hospitalized for treatment of tinnitus from the gunfire, law enforcement sources said.

At least 27 spent bullet casings were found at the intersection following the shootout. Numerous NYPD units are on scene, along with Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

This is a developing story; check with amNewYork Metro for further updates.

With reporting by Emily Davenport and Todd Maisel.