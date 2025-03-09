Bronx brutes who beat senior during home invasion still at large

Bronx detectives are still looking for two brutes who roughed up and robbed a senior during a home invasion earlier this year.

On Sunday, the NYPD released images of the crooks behind the violent caper, which occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of East 163rd Street and Grand Concourse.

Police reported that the perpetrators entered the victim’s home, then proceeded to knock the 77-year-old man to the floor and punched him numerous times, causing pain and bruising.

After the assault, cops said, the thieves removed property from the apartment. Within moments, they were out the door and fled to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 44th Precinct. EMS brought the injured victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the image provided, the suspects both wore black clothing, including hoods and face masks.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.