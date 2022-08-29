Bronx man charged in shooting that left man dead, two others injured

A Bronx man faces murder charges for allegedly opening fire on three people, killing one of them, early Saturday morning.

Roman Anderson, 22, of White Plains Road was booked Sunday for murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the deadly Aug. 27 shooting at the corner of East Burnside Avenue and Grand Concourse in Mount Hope.

According to law enforcement sources, Anderson allegedly shot Joshua Thomas, 22, of Olinville Avenue and two others during a dispute at the intersection at about 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Thomas, of Olinville Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound to his head. EMS brought him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the 46th Precinct also located two other wounded men at the scene: a 25-year-old man shot in the left leg, and another 22-year-old man wounded in the torso. The 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital, while the 25-year-old man is also hospitalized there, but in stable condition.

Police picked up Anderson a short distance from the crime scene during the investigation. He was brought to the 46th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning, and later charged for his role in the deadly attack.