Bronx man charged in shooting that left man dead, two others injured

A Bronx man faces murder charges for allegedly opening fire on three people, killing one of them, early Saturday morning.
Roman Anderson, 22, of White Plains Road was booked Sunday for murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the deadly Aug. 27 shooting at the corner of East Burnside Avenue and Grand Concourse in Mount Hope.
According to law enforcement sources, Anderson allegedly shot Joshua Thomas, 22, of Olinville Avenue and two others during a dispute at the intersection at about 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Thomas, of Olinville Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound to his head. EMS brought him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police picked up Anderson a short distance from the crime scene during the investigation. He was brought to the 46th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning, and later charged for his role in the deadly attack.