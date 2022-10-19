Bronx man shot dead in front of supermarket: cops

Detectives in the Bronx are seeking the suspect who shot dead a 40-year-old man early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:34 a.m. on Oct. 19 in front of 3734 White Plains Road, a supermarket in Olinville.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim outside the location with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Police are seeking a suspect, described as a man wearing dark clothing, who was spotted fleeing on foot shortly after the gunshots were fired.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.