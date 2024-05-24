Quantcast
Brooklyn

Brooklyn fire in fourth floor apartment leaves two injured

Firefighters responded to an all hands fire in an apartment building.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An apartment fire in Brooklyn left two people injured on Thursday night.

At 7:55 p.m. on May 23, FDNY personnel responded to multiple phone calls regarding a fourth-floor apartment fire at 210 Linden Blvd. Upon their arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire within the apartment.

Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the scene and used two hose lines to knock back the main body of the fire. The fire was brought under control at 8:25 p.m.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters quickly contained a fourth floor apartment fire at 200 Linden Blvd.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Searches throughout the apartment and floors above were negative. Two people were injured as a result and were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County for treatment.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.

A firefighter swaps out air cylinders after operating an apartment fire at 200 Linden Blvs.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters used two hoselines to knock down heavy fire in a fourth floor apartment at 200 Linden Blvd.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A resident was transported to a local hospital after a fourth floor apartment fire at 200 Linden Blvd.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

