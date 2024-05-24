Brooklyn fire in fourth floor apartment leaves two injured

Firefighters responded to an all hands fire in an apartment building.

An apartment fire in Brooklyn left two people injured on Thursday night.

At 7:55 p.m. on May 23, FDNY personnel responded to multiple phone calls regarding a fourth-floor apartment fire at 210 Linden Blvd. Upon their arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire within the apartment.

Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the scene and used two hose lines to knock back the main body of the fire. The fire was brought under control at 8:25 p.m.

Searches throughout the apartment and floors above were negative. Two people were injured as a result and were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County for treatment.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.