Brazen Brooklyn robber shoots up jewelry store during heist: cops

Police are looking for the perpetrator who shot up a Sunset Park jewelry store while attempting to rob it on Sunday.

According to authorities, an unidentified man entered A&M Jewelry near 48th Street and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn at around 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 5 and discharged a firearm while demanding property from a store employee. Before he could get anything, the suspect fled on foot, southbound on Fifth Avenue toward 49th Street.

The store employee, 22, sustained a graze wound to the torso, according to police. He was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.

In the 72nd Precinct, where Sunday’s incident occurred, reports of robbery are slightly down year-to-date, according to Police Department data and, as of Jan. 29 – when the most recent figures are available — there was only one other reported shooting in the area year-to-date.

Surveillance footage of the suspect, who appeared to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and a face mask at the time of the heist, is below.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

All calls are strictly confidential.