Two-alarm blaze rips through vacant Brooklyn building

By Lloyd Mitchell & Emily Davenport
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A fire raced through the fourth floor of a vacant building in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, FDNY personnel responded to a call regarding a fire at a vacant building at 50th Street and First Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found heavy smoke pushing from the fourth floor windows of the seven-story building, which was unoccupied and undergoing renovations.

FDNY units used two hose lines to knock down most of the fire and utilized ventilation fans to clear out the smoke. The fire was brought under control by 4:05 p.m.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

