Brooklyn kidnapping: Police in desperate search of young woman snatched off the streets

Police in Brooklyn are searching for a young woman who was abducted off the streets in an alleged kidnapping early Friday morning.

Authorities said the abduction occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on April 21 near the corner of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, believed to be in her 20s, was confronted by an unidentified man who grabbed hold of her and took her into a nearby minivan.

Two security camera images of the incident were released by the NYPD on Saturday morning. In one image, the male suspect is shown confronting the woman — his arms raised in the air as if telling her to stop.

In the second photo, the perpetrator is shown carrying her in his arms as they headed for the minivan.

Cops said they both got into the vehicle, which then took off northbound along Stillwell Avenue.

An eyewitness who observed the incident then notified the 60th Precinct, which launched an investigation. The images of the abduction were subsequently captured on nearby NYPD cameras stationed at the location.

Police described the victim as a woman in her 20s with a light complexion and long hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, a blue skirt and white sneakers.

Her abductor, meanwhile, was described by the NYPD as a man in his 30s with a light complexion and facial hair, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last observed wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

The vehicle used in the kidnapping, police said, is a late-model Toyota minivan with unknown registration.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction or the victim’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.