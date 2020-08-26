Brooklyn man cuffed for stabbing and shooting at police officers earlier this summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer and chasing after another officer with a gun, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Wednesday.

Flatbush resident Dzenan Camovic, 21, was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges. Camovic is being held without bail and will be arraigned on the indictment on a later date. Camovic also faces federal charges for his crimes.

“This defendant allegedly engaged in an unprovoked and cowardly attack on an officer and his partner, then opened fire at responding officers,” District Attorney Gonzalez said. “We are lucky that these officers were not killed. This case underscores the dangers our police officers face day in and day out. We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice for endangering their lives and the lives of those around them.”

According to the indictment, at 11:45 p.m. on June 3 Police Officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre and Police Officer Randy Ramnarine were standing on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue when Camovic allegedly approached Officer Jean Pierre from behind. Camovic allegedly stabbed Officer Jean Pierre in the neck and rushed Officer Ramnarine with the knife and threw it at him.

When Officer Jean Pierre allegedly fired his weapon at Camovic, he tripped and then struggled with Camovic, who took control of the officer’s gun. Camovic then allegedly fired the gun at Officer Ramnarine, hitting him once in his left hand.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and Camovic allegedly open fired at the officers, hitting another officer in his left hand.

During his alleged attack on the police officers, Camovic, a Bosnian nation who is allegedly in the country illegally, repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” a common Arabic phrase meaning “God is the greatest,” that has been used by perpetrators of violent jihadist terror attacks during the commission of violent attacks. The government’s investigation has revealed that, prior to the attack, Camovic allegedly possessed a significant volume of radical jihadist propaganda.

The officers that were shot were treated for their wounds and Officer Jean Pierre was treated for his stab wound. Camovic was hospitalized and treated for multiple gunshot wounds and has since recovered.

If convicted, Camovic faces up to life in prison.

On Aug. 26, the NYPD released body cam footage taken from the scene, viewer discretion is advised:

Updated at 4:11 p.m.