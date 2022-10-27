Brooklyn restaurant shooting leaves man slain, another wounded: cops

Detectives are investigating a double shooting at a Brooklyn restaurant on Thursday morning that left a man dead and another victim hospitalized.

Cops roped off the scene on Thursday morning after shots broke out inside Miguel’s West Indian Restaurant at the corner of Strauss Street and Lott Avenue in Brownsville at 8:52 a.m. on Oct. 27, according to NYPD sources.

Two men — a 46-year-old and a 45-year-old – were shot multiple times throughout their bodies.

The 46-year-old man was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim is in critical but stable condition at Kings County Hospital Center, according to police. Neither victim has been identified.

Two male suspects dressed in all black fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, cops said. It was not immediately clear whether the shooters and victims had a relationship.

This is a breaking news story, check back for developments.