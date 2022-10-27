Quantcast
Brooklyn restaurant shooting leaves man slain, another wounded: cops

cops outside Brooklyn restaurant shooting
Two men were shot and one were killed in an early-morning shooting at a Brownsville restaurant on Oct. 27.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are investigating a double shooting at a Brooklyn restaurant on Thursday morning that left a man dead and another victim hospitalized.

Cops roped off the scene on Thursday morning after shots broke out inside Miguel’s West Indian Restaurant at the corner of Strauss Street and Lott Avenue in Brownsville at 8:52 a.m. on Oct. 27, according to NYPD sources.

Two men — a 46-year-old and a 45-year-old – were shot multiple times throughout their bodies.

cops outside brownsville restaurant
Cops roped off the scene after two men were shot in an early-morning shooting in Brownsville. Lloyd Mitchell

The 46-year-old man was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim is in critical but stable condition at Kings County Hospital Center, according to police. Neither victim has been identified.

cops mark bullets at brownsville restaurant shooting
Both victims were shot multiple times, cops said, and the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Lloyd Mitchell

Two male suspects dressed in all black fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, cops said. It was not immediately clear whether the shooters and victims had a relationship. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for developments. 

