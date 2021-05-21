Cold-blooded double stabbing in Brooklyn leaves man dead, another injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the cold-blooded killer who knifed two men at a Brooklyn housing complex early on Friday morning, leaving one of the victims fatally injured.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 12:33 a.m. in front of an apartment building at 38 Fleet Walk, within the Ingersoll Houses, in Fort Greene.

According to law enforcement sources, the two victims — ages 34 and 45 — had been involved in a dispute prior to the assault.

Cops said the victims were standing in front of the location when the killer approached and went on the attack, stabbing both victims in the chest. Following the assault, authorities said, the perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 88th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3 responded to a 911 call about the incident and found both wounded men.

EMS rushed the 34-year-old man, who sustained a stab wound to his chest, to nearby Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The second victim, a 45-year-old man stabbed in his upper chest, remains in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, law enforcement sources said.

Police did not have a specific description of the killer, describing him only as a Black man based on the information they received. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.