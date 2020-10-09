Cops cuff creep who grab the buttocks of many women on Manhattan and Brooklyn subway platforms

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man was charged for his alleged involvement in a forcible touching pattern in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Maurice Claybrooks, 28, was arrested on Oct. 8 in connecting to the pattern. He was charged with four counts of forcible touching and four counts of sex abuse.

According to police, at 12:57 a.m. on Sept. 4, a 33-year-old woman was at the Atlantic Avenue subway station platform waiting for the southbound Q train when Claybrooks allegedly approached her and grabbed her buttocks as she bent down to attend her child who was sitting inside a stroller before fleeing to parts unknown. At 3:30 p.m. that same day, Claybrooks allegedly approached a 36-year-old woman who was in the mezzanine of the Delancey Street/Essex Street station and grabbed her butt before fleeing the scene.

Claybrooks allegedly struck again on Sept 24. At 8:45 a.m. that day, he allegedly approached a 41-year-old woman from behind on the R train platform at the Jay Street—Metrotech Station. He allegedly slapped the woman’s buttocks and fled the scene to parts unknown.

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, a 27-year-old female victim was at the Dekalb Avenue subway station platform waiting for the northbound N train line when Claybrooks allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing to parts unknown. The following day at 1:15 p.m., Claybrooks allegedly approached a 33-year-old woman from behind at the 42nd Street—Times Square R train platform and glided his hand against her right buttock before fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of any of the incidents.